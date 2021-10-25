JONESBORO — Hazuki Yokoyama, a student intern for the A-State Women’s Leadership Center, found inspiration when her biology professor spoke passionately about Breast Cancer Awareness month and it’s importance after losing a sister to breast cancer.
She was so moved by her professor that she decided to go to the Leadership Center and propose the bake sale, Yokoyama said. She wanted to help the cause and knew that the group had not yet planned what they were going to do for Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Everything was a dollar at “Bake sale for a cause,” a fundraiser hosted by the group in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, as they raised money for breast cancer support and awareness on Monday morning outside the Humanities and Social Sciences building on the A-State campus in Jonesboro.
Madelyn Carson, the A-State Women’s Leadership Center program coordinator for the event, said “Yokoyama really got the ball rolling. It is always wonderful to see these women and students step up and make things happen for the causes that they believe in.”
Carson said the A-State Women’s Leadership Center is committed to cultivating confident and intelligent young women and helping them set and achieve their goals.
“These young woman have worked very hard to set this up and make it happen,” Carson said, adding that 100 percent of the proceeds will go to UAMS in Little Rock.
Yokoyama bragged that her grandmother had worked hard to make masks to go into some of the goodie bags that they were selling.
Tiffany McCloskey, senior undergraduate student and intern for the A-State Women’s Leadership Center, said, “We at the Leadership Center believe that we should all do our best to make a difference and empower other woman to achieve their goals. This is an example of our young woman doing just that.”
