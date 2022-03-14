JONESBORO — The Craighead County Election Commission held the ballot draw for the May Preferential Primary and Nonpartisan Election at noon on Monday at the Election Annex in Jonesboro.
Jennifer Clack, Craighead County Election coordinator, said on Monday that she felt the ballot draw went really well.
In attendance were candidates for the following positions: district 2 prosecutor, sheriff, county clerk, circuit clerk, tax collector, constable for district 13 and justice of the peace positions 1 and 7.
“I am always pleased to see so many candidates attend,” Clack said.
Positions drawn and how they will appear on the Craighead County ballots include:
U.S. Senate
Natalie James, ballot position 1, Democrat.
Dan Whitfield, ballot position 2, Democrat.
Jack E. Foster, ballot position 3, Democrat.
Jan Morgan, ballot position 1, Republican.
Heath Loftis, ballot position 2, Republican.
Jake Bequette, ballot position 3, Republican.
Senator John Boozman, ballot position 4, Republican.
U.S. Congress, District 1
Jody Shackelford, ballot position 1, Republican.
Representative Brandt Smith, ballot position 2, Republican.
Congressman Rick Crawford, ballot position 3, Republican.
Attorney General
Leon Jones, Jr., ballot position 1, Republican.
Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, ballot position 2, Republican.
Governor
Jay Martin, ballot position 1, Democrat.
Supha Xayprasith-Mays, ballot position 2, Democrat.
Chris Jones, ballot position 3, Democrat.
Anthony “Tony” Bland, ballot position 4, Democrat.
James “Rus.” Russell, III, ballot position 5, Democrat.
Francis “Doc” Washburn, ballot position 1, Republican.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, ballot position 2, Republican.
Lieutenant Governor
Greg Bledsoe, ballot position 1, Republican.
Judge Joseph Wood, ballot position 2, Republican.
Chris Bequette, ballot position 3, Republican.
Sen. Jason Rapert, ballot position 4, Republican.
Doyle Webb, ballot position 5, Republican.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, ballot position 6, Republican.
Secretary of State
Josh Price, ballot position 1, Democrat.
Anna Beth Gorman, ballot position 2, Democrat.
Secretary of State John Thurston, ballot position 1, Republican.
Eddie Joe Williams, ballot position 2, Republican.
State Treasurer
State Rep. Mark Lowery, ballot position 1, Republican.
Sen. Mathew W. Pitsch, ballot position 2, Republican.
State House Dist. 30
Coty W. Powers, ballot position 1, Republican.
Rep. Fran Cavenaugh, ballot position 2, Republican.
State House Dist. 32
Tomas Elwood, ballot position 1, Republican.
Rep. Jack Ladyman, ballot position 2, Republican.
Sheriff
Sheriff Marty Boyd, ballot position 1, Republican.
Doug Thomas, ballot position 2, Republican.
County Clerk
Nancy Robbins, ballot position 1, Republican.
Mary Dawn Marshall, ballot position 2, Republican.
Jamey Carter, ballot position 3, Republican.
Circuit Clerk
Andrew Stricklin, ballot position 1, Republican.
David Vaughn, ballot position 2, Republican.
Tax Collector
County Collector Wes Eddington, ballot position 1, Republican.
Jenny Crisler, ballot position 2, Republican.
Eastern District Department Sheriff
Chris Kelems, ballot position 1, Republican.
John McGee, ballot position 2, Republican.
JP District 1
Brad Noel, Ballot position 1, Republican.
Paul House II, Ballot position 2, Republican.
JP District 6
Shamal C. Carter, ballot position 1, Democrat.
Daniel Parker, ballot position 2, Democrat.
JP District 7
Richard Rogers JP District 7, ballot position 1, Republican.
Steve Floyd, ballot position 2, Republican.
Constable District 11
David Henry, ballot position 1, Republican.
Chris W. Ayers, ballot position 2, Republican.
Constable District 13
Scott Armstrong, ballot position 1, Republican.
Dan Walker, ballot position 2, Republican.
These candidates will appear on their respective ballots in May. Some will face additional candidates in the November election who are unopposed in the primary.
Non-partisan races
State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 2
Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Wynne, ballot position 1.
David Sterling, ballot position 2.
Judge Chris Carnahan, ballot position 3.
State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 6
Judge Gunner DeLay, ballot position 1.
Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker, ballot position 2.
Prosecuting Attorney, District 02
Martin E. Lilly, ballot position 1.
Corey Seats, ballot position 2.
Sonia Fonticiella, ballot position 3.
In the event a runoff is required in a non-partisan race, it will be held with the November General Election.
