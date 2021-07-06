BAM works to grow programs

JONESBORO — Bradbury Art Museum (BAM) ceased all in-person events like everyone else during COVID-19, but now, thanks to some grant money, Haley Vogus, education coordinator, said there are some new plans to increase traffic flow within the museum.
“We are already seeing the (number) of visits on our website increase,” she said.
One part of that funding was a portion of a $6.4 million grant from the Windgate Foundation, she said.
According to a press release from A-State, BAM received a $2 million endowment for operations and programs of the museum, and another $30,000 matching grant for a BAM van.
BAM has already started an outreach program using some of the Windgate funding just one month after the grant was formally announced.
Voyles said the museum is currently assembling art kits for community members to pick up.
“These boxes are the first step in getting our programs going after COVID-19,” she said.
Sign-ups to receive the art kits were posted on the BAM website on Thursday. Voyles said just two hours after she posted it, 134 boxes were already reserved.
“I had to run to my computer and make more requests for boxes,” Voyles said. “We needed more supplies.
“We usually do a summer camp, but we don’t have space where we can do a whole summer camp and still implement social distancing,” she added.
“We are going with our educational mission to provide open-ended projects to encourage creative feedback. We have created a drawing kit, a painting kit and a print-making kit.”
There are other programs in the works that are a continuation of last year’s art outreach.
“We did an event called Radius,” Voyles said. “We sought out artists within a 180-mile radius of BAM and invited them to show their works.”
Voyles said that brought more awareness to outlying areas regarding BAM’s services and events.
“We plan to continue that this year but instead of us reaching out to artists, we are going to use our web page so people can sign up,” she said.
As far as the $30,000 matching grant, Museum Director Garry Holstein said BAM personnel are looking at a way to obtain the other $30,000 for the van.
“This will help us get a vehicle so we can go into communities and visit schools,” Holstein said. “We will be able to have different sorts of pop-up events.”
BAM employees have no way to move artwork from one location to another, Holstein said, even if it’s just moving them across campus.
“We need something that will allow a team area and a cargo area,” he said.
Voyles said that BAM has never had a safe vehicle to transport artwork.
“We would be able to bring artwork out of our space and to the kids, sort of like mini-museum.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.