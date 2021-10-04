WYNNE — Cross County Bank, headquartered in Wynne, announced Friday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Arvest Bank, headquartered in Fayetteville, to acquire two separate Arvest branch banking offices in Arkansas pending regulatory approval. The separate branches are located in Manila at 709 West Fleeman and in Monette at 301 Drew Street.
The transaction is anticipated to close at the end of this year. At close, Cross County will have total assets of about $375 million and 10 branch banking office locations in Arkansas.
Commenting on the pending transaction, Cross County President/CEO David Dowd stated, “We are a locally owned, Arkansas-based community bank looking for opportunities to expand our market area and provide greater convenience to our customers. This is a perfect fit for us. We look forward to communicating with our new customers once final regulatory approvals are granted and continuing to serve their banking needs.”
Customers of both banks should continue to conduct banking as usual at their respective branches until the transaction closes and the Arvest branches are integrated into the Cross County banking systems.
Customers of the Arvest branches can expect to receive notifications from Cross County in advance of the closing with information regarding the conversion their accounts.
