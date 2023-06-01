JONESBORO — Ever since Simmons Bank closed its 40,000-square-foot financial center at 1720 S. Caraway Road, police and firefighters have been tearing up the place – all with permission from the bank.
Kent Bridger, regional community president for the bank, said it has presented the first responders with an opportunity for some training.
On Wednesday, members of the Jonesboro Fire Department and Arkansas Task Force One, based in central Arkansas engaged in a drill to simulate the rescue of a man who became trapped between the walls of the structure.
Brad Sanders, search manager for the statewide team, said about 150 public safety officers are part of the team, including 10 Jonesboro firefighters.
Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said working with the task force helps everyone.
“Working with those guys, they have a lot more personnel and a lot more tools they can bring to bear for large scale incidents,” Hamrick explained. “Back in 2020, when the tornado came through, they came up and worked with us, helped us search and clear houses.
“So working with them, we get a better relationship and when we have something major, when those guys come up, we can mesh right in with them and go to work.”
Earlier in May, local police SWAT teams were invited in for some exercises, Bridger said.
After the current building closed, bank tellers moved into a temporary modular building in the parking lot.
The three-story structure will be replaced by a smaller, more colorful building on the same footprint as the larger building, which dates to the 1970s, when it was First National Bank of Jonesboro. Later it became First Bank and Trust. Simmons acquired the property in 1984, Bridger said.
Demolition is expected to begin in about 30 days and the new banking center is expected to open in late 2024, Bridger said.
