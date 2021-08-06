JONESBORO — For more than a year now, First Community Bank has partnered with the Jonesboro Police Department to give its “10-8” award to the JPD Officer of the Month.
In December, Brian Emison, chief deposit officer at First Community Bank and a Jonesboro City Council member, said JPD was looking for a sponsor for its Officer of the Month program. Emison thought it was a perfect fit.
Each month, an officer is nominated by supervisors and peers as the Officer of the Month. Recipients receive a tactical bag with an insignia on it. The bag is filled with snacks, and the officer receives $108.
“We increased the size of the bag and the monetary amount the officer receives,” Emison said.
He said he chose to call the award “10-8,” which in police radio means an officer is “in service; subject to call.”
“It’s a way to give back to the police department,” Emison said. “They don’t get the recognition they deserve.”
Chief Rick Elliott is appreciative of the program, and he thinks officer are, too.
“Officers officially get a citation from the department,” he said.
The latest officer to receive the award is Lt. Nathan Oliver for the month of May. His citation explained why he was chosen for the award:
“Officers responded to Edgewood Drive in reference to a suspect with a knife threatening to force officers to shoot him. Lt. Oliver was the officer in charge of day shift. He organized a perimeter around the suspect to prevent his escape. He facilitated the evacuations of houses in the surrounding area.
“Lt. Oliver positioned officers to prevent a cross fire to ensure the safety of officers in the event that deadly force would be needed. He, with the other supervisors on the scene, developed a tactical plan with the implementation of less lethal bean bag guns, a Taser and backup lethal coverage to subdue the suspect and take him into custody. Oliver initiated the execution of the plan and the suspect was taken into custody with no injury to the officer and minor injury to the suspect.”
Officer Kara Austin was nominated last year by a Jonesboro firefighter who she assisted.
Emison said one awardee used a tourniquet on a woman who was badly injured in a traffic accident, saving her life.
“There’s all kinds of great stories out there,” he said. “You always hear about the big drug busts.”
Emison said he comes from a family of law enforcement officers, and he’s the only one who didn’t put on a badge.
Giving the award “is something I love to do every month,” he said.
