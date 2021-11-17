JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man and a Little Rock man were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of committing an armed bank robbery that occurred just before 10 a.m. at the Southern Bank branch, 2775 E. Nettleton Ave.
Lawrence Burnom, 52, of Little Rock, and Antonio Moore, 40, of Jonesboro, were arrested without incident, according to Jonesboro police.
A traffic stop was performed on their vehicle, which matched the description of the suspect vehicle, and they were found to be in possession of a large amount of cash as well as clothing that matched the description of the suspect on scene.
They were transported to the Craighead County Detention Center to await their probable cause hearings, police said.
One of the robbers fired one round from his gun, shattering a window at the bank, police said. An undisclosed amount of money was taken during the robbery, police said.
No one was injured.
The suspect fled south on Larkwood Street. Officers were seen searching the area with a police K9.
The bank robbery was the second one in Jonesboro in November. The First National Bank branch on Fair Park Boulevard at Highland Drive was robbed Nov. 3.
An unknown suspect entered the bank at about 11:50 a.m. and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount cash.
