JONESBORO — Southern Bancorp Bank formally celebrated its grand opening Friday at its Jonesboro office with the promise of providing the city with a different kind of bank.
Jeff Frazier, regional CEO for the company’s banks in eastern Arkansas and Mississippi, said the bank serves people who often don’t have access to a traditional bank and may fall victim to predatory lenders.
It’s the only bank in Arkansas that is designated as a community development financial institution, which allows it to blend traditional banking products with a slate of financial development services beyond the typical banking mold.
The bank provides free tax preparation, credit building counseling and savings plans and homebuyer counseling.
Frazier said the for-profit arm operates in the traditional way, but Southern Bancorp also has a non-profit division that can provide unique services.
“The things that the nonprofit can do is they can apply for grants, stuff like that that we can’t as a commercial business,” Frazier explained. “They can get certain types of funds that are pointed to certain types of projects, unique projects, maybe projects that the bank may not be able to finance or wouldn’t see as profitable for us.”
Frazier said the bank and the nonprofit Southern Bancorp Community Partners often finance projects jointly, with the nonprofit helping provide equity for a project.
Anthony Young, president of Community Partners, said the nonprofit works especially hard in underserved areas. To help lower-income individuals achieve their goals for buying or repairing a home, starting a small business or paying for education, the financial institution can provide a federally-backed Individual Development Account.
“It’s a three-to-one match, so if you save $667, we’ll match it with $2,000,” Young said. “And so, if you’re looking to start a business, looking to buy a home or repair a home, looking to go back to school, we’ve got the resources right here at Southern Bancorp to help you.”
The matching funds are provided by the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services.
To be eligible, the borrower must have at least one dependent under age 18 and meet low income level requirements.
The Jonesboro branch is at 2508 E. Highland Drive.
Southern Bancorp, Inc. came to Jonesboro with the purchase of Premier Bank, which was finalized in February. With the Premier Bank offices here and in West Memphis and Marion, Southern Bancorp now serves 26 Arkansas cities, including Blytheville, Gosnell, Manila and Trumann. The bank also serves 20 cities in Mississippi.
