Craighead County
Joshua David Padgett and Hope Nicole Padgett, a/k/a Hope Nicole Cox, 208 Michael St., Bono, on July 9 filed Chapter 13.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 12:23 pm
Joshua David Padgett and Hope Nicole Padgett, a/k/a Hope Nicole Cox, 208 Michael St., Bono, on July 9 filed Chapter 13.
Audrey Buford, P.O. Box 16634, Jonesboro, on July 5 filed Chapter 13.
Zachary James Briggs and Britnay Nichole Briggs, a/k/a Britnay Nichole Sturgeon, a/k/a Britnay Nichole Bradish, 3129 Sistine Chapel Circle, Jonesboro, on July 10 filed Chapter 7.
Collin Gregory Eaton, 810 Ladd St., Lake City, on July 10 filed Chapter 13.
Freda L. Hemphill, 505 Absonwynn Road, Crawfordsville, on July 5 filed Chapter 7.
Derricka Cal, 54 Ridgeway Cove, Marion, on July 5 filed Chapter 7.
Darlene Mason, 257 Whispering Wind Circle, Marion, on July 10 filed Chapter 13.
Ruthie Davis, a/k/a Ruthie M. Day, 388 Ingram Blvd., Apt. 4, West Memphis, on July 5 filed Chapter 7.
Ernest D. Walker and Mary L. Walker, 160 Greene 534, Marmaduke, on July 3 filed Chapter 13.
Charlie Thomas Cooper and Jamie Elaine Cooper, 249 Greene 517, Paragould, on July 6 filed Chapter 7.
William Irvin and Ashley Irvin, a/k/a Ashley Graves, 1701 Austin Lane, Paragould, on July 9 filed Chapter 13.
Ricky Alberda, 7 Lawrence 232, Powhatan, on July 3 filed Chapter 13.
Shanea Carol Massey, 1016 Broadmoor St., Blytheville, on July 5 filed Chapter 13.
Javis A. Williams, 901 Hickory Lane, Blytheville, on July 6 filed Chapter 13.
Peter Tomaszewicz and Rita Tomaszewicz, 916 Pierce Lane, Blytheville, on July 10 filed Chapter 13.
James R. Covington and Tana D. Covington, 20001 Senteney Road, Harrisburg, on July 4 filed Chapter 7.
Pebbles Ann Lucy, 400 Christy Ave., Trumann, on July 3 filed Chapter 13.
Melissa Hackworth, a/k/a Melissa Hicks, 10797 Arkansas 251, Pocahontas, on July 5 filed Chapter 7.
