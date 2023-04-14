Craighead County
Richard Meador and Trena Meador, 139 Craighead 638, Bay, on April 7 filed Chapter 13.
Robin Dian Beard, 106 Westway Drive, Brookland, on April 11 filed Chapter 7.
Timmy Lynn Tyler, 215 S. New York Ave., Caraway, on April 7 filed Chapter 13.
Ryan Scott Childers, d/b/a Ryan Childers Real Estate LLC, 4800 Reserve Blvd., Apt. F1, Jonesboro, on April 5 filed Chapter 13.
Caleb D. Coffman, 1922 W. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro, on April 7 filed Chapter 7.
Shirley Ann Simmons, a/k/a Shirley Ann Okai, 307 E. Cherry Ave., Apt. E, Jonesboro, on April 7 filed Chapter 13.
Clifton Hawkins, 630 E. Crawford Drive, Marion, on April 10 filed Chapter 13.
Sheila Davis, 716 Wilson Road, West Memphis, on April 4 filed Chapter 13.
Leslie Swanigan, 3964 E. Service Road, Apt. 52, West Memphis, on April 7 filed Chapter 13.
Barbara Lynn Gladish, a/k/a Barbara Lynn Mutua, 2902 Brookside Circle, Paragould, on April 6 filed Chapter 7.
Linda Dykes, 7301 Brand Road, Tuckerman, on April 11 filed Chapter 13.
Sharie Jacobs, a/k/a Sharie Donnerson, 2010 Cherry Court, Apt. A, Gosnell, on April 7 filed Chapter 13.
Bobby Wayne Moore and Laura Lee Moore, 4970 Palestine Road, Pocahontas, on April 11 filed Chapter 7.
