Craighead County
Rashida Brown, 206 Armour St., Apt. 13, Bono, on April 19 filed Chapter 13.
Cora Lee Goodson, 102 Logan Ave., Brookland, on April 20 filed Chapter 7.
Wesley H. Pierce and Laura A. Pierce, 80 Craighead 131, Jonesboro, on April 19 filed Chapter 13.
Tasha Y. Smith, 918 E. Craighead Forest Road, Apt. S, Jonesboro, on April 19 filed Chapter 7.
Terri Lynn Clay, 967 N. Patrick St., Unit D3, Jonesboro, on April 19 filed Chapter 7.
Levi Stewart Harris, 612 Craighead 474, Jonesboro, on April 20 filed Chapter 7.
Aaron Charles Johnson, 3308 Barrett Circle, Unit B, Jonesboro, on April 24 filed Chapter 7.
Charles Spencer and Mary Spencer, 1003 Georgetown Cove, West Memphis, on April 19 filed Chapter 7.
Precious Parker, 308 S. 19th St., West Memphis, on April 25 filed Chapter 13.
Robert Douglas Weldon and Linda Lee Weldon, 132 Jamison Drive, Paragould, on April 19 filed Chapter 13.
Tim Dean Walls and Danita Faye Walls, 701 S. Seventh St., Paragould, on April 21 filed Chapter 7.
Melinda Counce, 512 S.W. Case St., Hoxie, on April 19 filed Chapter 13.
James William Reynolds and Deborah Jean Reynolds, 142 N. Gosnell St., Blytheville, on April 20 filed Chapter 13.
Bryan Justin Daniels, 1712 W. Chickasawba St., Blytheville, on April 21 filed Chapter 7.
Mark Martin and Jennifer Martin, P.O. Box 32, Marked Tree, on April 19 filed Chapter 7.
Zachary Owen Ashton, 309 Delta Ave., Trumann, on April 20 filed Chapter 7.
