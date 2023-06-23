Craighead County
Torie Nicole Goldman, a/k/a Torie Nicole Lamb, 203 Michael St., Apt. C, Bono, on June 15 filed Chapter 7.
David Lynn Phelps and Kimberly Jo Phelps, 414A N. Main St., Bono, on June 15 filed Chapter 13.
Theodore Keith Love, 4404 Janice Ave., Jonesboro, on June 13 filed Chapter 13.
Wanda L. Sally, 1604 W. College Blvd., Jonesboro, on June 15 filed Chapter 13.
Benjamin Lee Melton, 3306 Dayton Ave., Jonesboro, on June 20 filed Chapter 7.
Terry D. Carr and Amber D. Carr, 105 Oak St., Lake City, on June 20 filed Chapter 13.
Jason William Goodbar and Ashley Brick Goodbar, 108 N. Cherry St., Marion, on June 20 filed Chapter 7.
Gregory Lenell Matthews, a/k/a Greg Matthews, and Gail Veronda Matthews, 912 N. Avalon St., West Memphis, on June 14 filed Chapter 7.
Servaria X. Ingram, 228 S. 20th St., West Memphis, on June 19 filed Chapter 13.
Stefanie L. Watters, a/k/a Stefanie L. Niswonger, a/k/a Stefanie L. Niemeier, 800 Bridges Ave., Unit 12, Wynne, on June 14 filed Chapter 7.
Jeffrey Ray Smith, 433 Kim St., Wynne, on June 15 filed Chapter 7.
Michael Derrick Ragsdale, 22 Cross 3650, Wynne, on June 20 filed Chapter 7.
Denise Kaleta, 171 Greene 652, Beech Grove, on June 14 filed Chapter 13.
Katrina Williams, 2809 Kimberly Drive, Newport, on June 14 filed Chapter 7.
Brandy C. Douglas, a/k/a Brandy C. Hubbard, a/k/a Brandy C. Harvey, 1001 Arkansas 367 North, Tuckerman, on June 13 filed Chapter 13.
Ryan Edwin Swartzlander, 2441 Arkansas 115, Imboden, on June 13 filed Chapter 7.
