Craighead County
Donald Jackson and Sharice Jackson, 815 Oak Tree Manor Circle, Unit B, Jonesboro, on May 17 filed Chapter 13.
Billy Ray Hetler and Janiece Renee Hetler, 3304 Derby Drive, Jonesboro, on May 19 filed Chapter 7.
Kishayla Garrett, 2805 Piedmont Cove, Jonesboro, on May 19 filed Chapter 7.
Timothy Wayne Decker Jr., d/b/a Wayne Transportation, LLC, 1302 Flint St., Apt 2, Jonesboro, on May 19 filed Chapter 7.
Heather Marie Thacker, a/k/a Heather Marie Walker, a/k/a Heather Marie Hart, 3001 Riggs St., Apt. B, Jonesboro, on May 19 filed Chapter 13.
Jacqueline West, 1712 Crepe Myrtle Drive, Jonesboro, on May 19 filed Chapter 7.
Robert Montel Lee Ceaser, 1103 Caroline Lane, Apt. 1, Marion, on May 18 filed Chapter 13.
Samuel S. Cummings, P.O. Box 634, West Memphis, on May 19 filed Chapter 13.
Rose Shelton, 1416 N. State St., Newport, on May 21 filed Chapter 7.
Connie Cullum, 12319 Old Military Lane, Harrisburg, on May 18 filed Chapter 13.
