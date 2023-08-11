Craighead County
Robert Delton Bowers II, 4113 Craighead 318, Bono, on Aug. 8 filed Chapter 13.
Updated: August 11, 2023 @ 9:02 pm
Michael Collins Webb, 1108 Oak Meadow Blvd., Jonesboro, on Aug. 2 filed Chapter 13.
Sarah J. Cook, 2304 Chastain Drive, Jonesboro, on Aug. 2 filed Chapter 7.
Ryne Lee Whitsett, 5939 Rees Road, Apt. 308, Jonesboro, on Aug. 7 filed Chapter 7.
Calvin Francis Harrell III, a/k/a Tres Harrell, 3112 Craighead 766, Jonesboro, on Aug. 8 filed Chapter 13.
Elmer Royce Abshier Jr. and Debra Lynn Abshier, P.O. Box 1575, State University, on Aug. 3 filed Chapter 7.
Jeffery Selvy, 515 Par Drive, Apt. 4, Marion, on Aug. 4 filed Chapter 13.
Latanya S. Clark, 727 Holiday Drive, West Memphis, on Aug. 5 filed Chapter 7.
Johnnie Dallas Pruett Jr., 57 Southside Drive, Marmaduke, on Aug. 2 filed Chapter 7.
Teresa Morgan, 1006 Alexander Circle, Paragould, on Aug. 7 filed Chapter 13.
Alyssa Smith, 5611 Wendy St., Paragould, on Aug. 8 filed Chapter 7.
Michael Thomas Waters, 1302 Greene St., Apt. A, Paragould, on Aug. 8 filed Chapter 7.
Tommy Joe Morgan, 323 N.W. Third St., Walnut Ridge, on Aug. 7 filed Chapter 7.
Christopher Jason Henry and Tammy Marie Henry, 402 S.E. Second St., Walnut Ridge, on Aug. 7 filed Chapter 7.
Deanna L. Brawley, a/k/a Deanna L. Thomas, 1279 Mississippi 175 North, Manila, on Aug. 2 filed Chapter 7.
Jerrie A. Woods, a/k/a Jerrie A. Sexton, 229 W. Riverside Drive, Marked Tree, on Aug. 2 filed Chapter 13.
