Craighead County
Jordan Perrin and Victoria Perrin, 127 Brookvale Circle, Brookland, on Aug. 11 filed Chapter 13.
Donna Bowers Houston, a/k/a Donna Bowers, 1500 McNatt Drive, Brookland, on Aug. 11 filed Chapter 7.
Michael A. Bowen Sr., 524 W. Matthews Ave., Jonesboro, on Aug. 9 filed Chapter 7.
Jeremy Penn and Dena Penn, 306 Craighead 300, Jonesboro, on Aug. 9 filed Chapter 13.
Dylan Mireles, 1304 Links Drive, Apt. 7, Jonesboro, on Aug. 10 filed Chapter 7.
Linda Carmilla Ewing, 102 Wildwood Court, Jonesboro, on Aug. 10 filed Chapter 13.
Cynthia Otis, 3808 Griffin St. Apt. C, Jonesboro, on Aug. 11 filed Chapter 7.
Patricia Mae Flemon, 140 Craighead 710, Jonesboro, on Aug. 14 filed Chapter 7.
Monica Lavona Smith, a/k/a Monica Sweat, 104 Gail Cove, Marion, on Aug. 9 filed Chapter 13.
Gerald Lloyd Matthews, 720 N. 14th St., West Memphis, on Aug. 14 filed Chapter 13.
Mike A. McCoy, a/k/a Mike A. Leetch, 151 Cross 527, Wynne, on Aug. 9 filed Chapter 7.
Jericho Allan Wadkins, 614 W. Springer St., Manila, on Aug. 13 filed Chapter 13.
