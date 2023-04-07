Clay County
Bryan Travis Groves and Ashley Nicole Groves, a/k/a Ashley Haywood, 718 U.S. 62, Pollard, on March 30 filed Chapter 7.
Danny Lee Kelley, 715 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro, on March 30 filed Chapter 13.
Katheenya S. Willis, 5931 Rees Road, Unit 209, Jonesboro, on March 31 filed Chapter 13.
Veverly Marlene Clifton, P.O. Box 16163, Jonesboro, on March 31 filed Chapter 13.
Micki Leann Stone, a/k/a Micki Leann Watkins, 1701 Easley Lane, Jonesboro, on April 3 filed Chapter 7.
Gladys Waits Nicks, 923 Third St., Earle, on March 30 filed Chapter 7.
Brandon Robert Davis, 1110 Biscayne Drive, West Memphis, on March 30 filed Chapter 7.
Anna Laura Spencer, 1110 Biscayne Drive, West Memphis, on March 30 filed Chapter 7.
Lamount Bohanon Sr. and Theresa Ann Bohanon, 3402 Church St., West Memphis, on March 31 filed Chapter 7.
Antenese Watkins, a/k/a Antenese Armstrong, 503 N. 34th St., West Memphis, on April 3 filed Chapter 7.
Kenitria Bircher, 201 Ridgeview Drive, Wynne, on March 29 filed Chapter 13.
Brittany Camille Cox, 817 N. 10th Ave., Paragould, on March 30 filed Chapter 7.
Jimmie L. Henderson Jr. and Victoria H. Henderson, 2005 Jay St., Walnut Ridge, on April 3 filed Chapter 13.
Vanessa Marie Lambert and Alonzo Charles Lambert, 1900 Westgate St., Blytheville, on March 30 filed Chapter 13.
Phyllisia Andrelle Smith, 401 E. Moultrie Drive, Apt. 10, Blytheville, on April 3 filed Chapter 13.
Rhonda Machelle Moore, 2009 N. Pearl St., Osceola, on March 31 filed Chapter 13.
Debra F. Moore, 142 W. Circle Drive, Osceola, on April 3 filed Chapter 13.
Shawn Lee Shipman, 39997 Shipman Road, Lepanto, on April 3 filed Chapter 13.
Keith A. Sparks, 4335 Arkansas 75 North, Marked Tree, on March 29 filed Chapter 7.
Amelia Stacy, 628 Larkspur Lane, Trumann, on March 29 filed Chapter 7.
Lilly Mae Young, 269 Sue Lane, Pocahontas, on April 3 filed Chapter 7.
