Craighead County
Zachary Drake Hobbs, 900 Silverleaf Cove, Bono, on Aug. 29 filed Chapter 7.
Kevin Duane Dunlap, 3109 Horseshoe Trail, Jonesboro, on Aug. 28 filed Chapter 7.
Mary Linda Barber, a/k/a Mary Linda McKellar, 1099 Greene 309, Jonesboro, on Aug. 28 filed Chapter 7.
Ian Christopher Benner, 2624 Glenn Cove, Apt. 10, Jonesboro, on Aug. 29 filed Chapter 7.
Aaron Terrell Rogers, d/b/a Rogers and Ramsey Trucking LLC, and NaShaunna Latrese Rogers, 4729 Prospector Drive, Jonesboro, on Aug. 31 filed Chapter 13.
Juan Quarles, 3828 Travers Lane, Jonesboro, on Sept. 1 filed Chapter 13.
Amanda Fuqua, 96 Skylark Lane, Lake City, on Aug. 30 filed Chapter 13.
Jessica Ellis, 254 Oak St., Marion, on Aug. 28 filed Chapter 7.
Donna Carol Dhority, a/k/a Donna Carol Swaby, P.O. Box 854, Wynne, on Aug. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Daniel Arthur Luepkes, 505 N. Lemons St., Wynne, on Sept. 4 filed Chapter 13.
Michael D. Sims and Jessica L. Sims, a/k/a Jessica Lee Payne, 3607 Shadow Ridge Drive, Paragould, on Aug. 31 filed Chapter 13.
William Edward Rock and Shera Lee Rock, a/k/a Shera Lee Scott, 3311 Canadian Lane, Paragould, on Aug. 31 filed Chapter 7.
Donald R. Howard, 1200 Jackson 107, Amagon, on Sept. 1 filed Chapter 7.
Miriam M. Ratliffe, 932 Village Drive, Apt. 4, Newport, on Aug. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Tony Jemeal Turner, 1133 Evergreen Lane, Blytheville, on Aug. 31 filed Chapter 13.
Karen Russ, 109 Cherry Drive, Osceola, on Aug. 28 filed Chapter 13.
Joshua Paul Reed, 115 Railroad St., Marked Tree, on Aug. 28 filed Chapter 7.
Jesse Stevens, 420 Arrowhead Road, Trumann, on Aug. 30 filed Chapter 13.
Bobby Joe Manes, d/b/a Trumann Body Shop Inc., and Lana Sue Manes, 12910 McDaniel Lane, Trumann, on Aug. 31 filed Chapter 13.
Robert P. Booth and Tammy L. Booth, 11256 Evans Lane, Weiner, on Sept. 1 filed Chapter 7.
Kara Leigh Davies, a/k/a Kara Leigh Margo, a/k/a Kara Leigh Santiago, 112 Liberty Hill Road, Highland, on Aug. 31 filed Chapter 7.
