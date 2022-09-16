Craighead County
Candice Patrice Joplin, 123 Redwood Drive, Bono, on Sept. 9 filed Chapter 13.
Alexandria N. Brasfield, 4304 Stonebrook Drive, Jonesboro, on Sept. 6 filed Chapter 13.
Kevin Dewayne Flory and Brittany Danielle Flory, a/k/a Brittany Danielle Ewing, 2103 Alicia Drive, Jonesboro, on Sept. 7 filed Chapter 13.
Jeffrey Stuart Davenport and Shelly Miller Davenport, 72 Craighead 7808, Jonesboro, on Sept. 8 filed Chapter 13.
Precious Parker, 503 Par Drive, Apt. 10, Marion, on Sept. 6 filed Chapter 13.
Bernice Larry, 411 Birdie Drive, Apt. 8, Marion, on Sept. 13 filed Chapter 13.
Berkeley Delane Boston Sr., d/b/a Berkeley Boston Plumbing, 1600 Colonial Drive, West Memphis, on Sept. 7 filed Chapter 13.
Minnie Alexander, 607 Arlington Drive, West Memphis, on Sept. 8 filed Chapter 7.
Tameca Asiajonna Simpson, 402 Clement Road, West Memphis, on Sept. 12 filed Chapter 7.
Clearessa O. White, 1925 E. Barton Ave., West Memphis, on Sept. 13 filed Chapter 13.
Adam Charles Davis, d/b/a Davis Rustic Design and Decor, and Jamie Carol Davis, 50 Cross 246, Wynne, on Sept. 13 filed Chapter 13.
Terra N. Stanley, 615 N. Seventh St., Paragould, on Sept. 6 filed Chapter 7.
Olivia A. Dillard, 6001 Arkansas 181 North, Blytheville, on Sept. 13 filed Chapter 13.
Kevin Aaron Carlisle and Brandy Eileen Carlisle, P.O. Box 104, Dyess, on Sept. 13 filed Chapter 13.
John Lee Walling and Michelle Le Walling, 431 Bill Hudgens St., Lepanto, on Sept. 13 filed Chapter 13.
Marie F. Jones, 525 Eighth St., Marked Tree, on Sept. 7 filed Chapter 13.
Adam Liebhaber, a/k/a Adam Liehaber, and Tammy Liebhaber, a/k/a Tammy Liehaber, 1353 Engelberg Road, Pocahontas, on Sept. 6 filed Chapter 7.
Darrell Rolen, 57 Wahoo Drive, Cherokee Village, on Sept. 8 filed Chapter 7.
