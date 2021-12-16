Craighead County
Kelli Michelle Shavers, P.O. Box 16661, Jonesboro, on Dec. 8 filed Chapter 13 bankruptcy.
Emmett Paul Milam, A/K/A E Paul Milam, 2607 Cottonwood St., Jonesboro, on Dec. 10 filed Chapter 13 bankruptcy.
Crittenden County
Hunter Weathers, 405 Ross Ave., West Memphis, on Dec. 10 filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Cross County
Darius McCuiston, 1059 W Forrest Ave., Wynne, on Dec. 8 filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Mississippi County
James S Carmichael, 201 Bandy St., Leachville, on Dec. 10 filed Chapter 13 bankruptcy.
Tammy Burk, 2004 Willow St., Osceola, on Dec. 10 filed Chapter 13 bankruptcy.
Randolph County
Jason Allan Brown, 1390 Stokes Road, Pocahontas, on Dec. 10 filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
