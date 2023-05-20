Craighead County
Jonathan Decker and Rebecca Decker, 3348 Craighead 928, Brookland, on May 10 filed Chapter 13.
Justin Lee Richardson, 1011 Scott St., Jonesboro, on May 12 filed Chapter 7.
James M. Wallace and Patti J. Wallace, 2904 Philadelphia Cove, Jonesboro, on May 15 filed Chapter 13.
Shannon Sanders, 1409 Carlisle Lane, West Memphis, on May 11 filed Chapter 7.
Whitley Skye Jones, a/k/a Whitley Skye Mitchell, and William Lee Jones, 503 Nancy Circle, Cherry Valley, on May 12 filed Chapter 7.
Sharon Kay Webb and Russell Shane Webb, 31 Morningside Drive, Wynne, on May 14 filed Chapter 7.
Stephen Wayne Bridges, 7201 Deerwood Drive, Paragould, on May 12 filed Chapter 13.
Daryl Dotson and Jessica Dotson, 28 Lawrence 435, Walnut Ridge, on May 11 filed Chapter 7.
Laurie Lynn King, 115 Cherokee Road, Cherokee Village, on May 10 filed Chapter 13.
Raymond Nicol, 6 Akokisa Drive, Cherokee Village, on May 12 filed Chapter 13.
