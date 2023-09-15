Craighead County
Daniel R. Winn and Angela N. Winn, 602 Lunsford Ave., Bay, on Sept. 5 filed Chapter 7.
Daniel R. Winn and Angela N. Winn, 602 Lunsford Ave., Bay, on Sept. 5 filed Chapter 7.
Tyler Long, 86 Craighead 100, Apt. T, Bono, on Sept. 5 filed Chapter 7.
Terry Lemont Cobb and Denise Labet Cobb, 4705 Peter Trail, Jonesboro, on Sept. 8 filed Chapter 13.
Contina White Malone, a/k/a Contina White, 2408 E. Jackson Ave., West Memphis, on Sept. 6 filed Chapter 13.
Calvin Graham and Gail Graham, a/k/a Gail Hines, 531 Colgate Drive, West Memphis, on Sept. 9 filed Chapter 13.
Brittany Ann Crawford, 903 Greene 712, Paragould, on Sept. 5 filed Chapter 7.
Misty Michelle Secrease, 1167 Greene 718, Paragould, on Sept. 11 filed Chapter 13.
Dora Mae Conley, 1237 S. 10th St., Blytheville, on Sept. 8 filed Chapter 7.
