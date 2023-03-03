Clay County
Steven Shane Underwood and Melissa Rose Underwood, a/k/a Melissa Rose Cradduck, 9003 U.S. 62, Piggott, on Feb. 22 filed Chapter 7.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Windy with rain early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. High 56F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 6:57 am
Steven Shane Underwood and Melissa Rose Underwood, a/k/a Melissa Rose Cradduck, 9003 U.S. 62, Piggott, on Feb. 22 filed Chapter 7.
Shaneka D. James, 2525 Judes Court, Jonesboro, on Feb. 21 filed Chapter 13.
Eliza Marie Stone, 2407 High St., Apt. A, Jonesboro, on Feb. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Khadija Antonio Farris and Talya Kaye Farris, 4913 Prospector Drive, Jonesboro, on Feb. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Jennica Catrice Jackson, 1605 Broadmoor Road, Jonesboro, on Feb. 24 filed Chapter 13.
Tanya Louise Stallings and Michael George Stallings, 1190 Craighead 703, Jonesboro, on Feb. 24 filed Chapter 7.
Kristin Taylor Harris, a/k/a Kristin McElwrath, 1362 Craighead 543, Monette, on Feb. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Charles F. Allen, 185 Hershburger Road, Marion, on Feb. 27 filed Chapter 13.
Bennie Brown Jr. and Shirley Ann Brown, 1603 Goodwin Ave., West Memphis, on Feb. 24 filed Chapter 13.
Paul Lamar Fowler Sr., 1303 Hickory Circle, West Memphis, on Feb. 24 filed Chapter 13.
Candice L. Hamlet, 1101 S. Avalon St., Apt E-6, West Memphis, on Feb. 27 filed Chapter 7.
Karen Rena Pitts, 29 Cross 6780, Wynne, on Feb. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Joshua Allen Elliott, 803 Kennedy St., Paragould, on Feb. 22 filed Chapter 7.
Catrina A. Bateman, a/k/a Catrina A. Grimes, 3105 Case St., Paragould, on Feb. 22 filed Chapter 13.
Daniel Levi Dowler, 806 McPherson St., Apt. 1, Paragould, on Feb. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Ashley Michele Broadaway, a/k/a Ashley Roberts, 4465 Arkansas 135 North, Paragould, on Feb. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Dean Lawrence MacDonald and Carrie Irene MacDonald, 2600 Christopher Drive, Paragould, on Feb. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Jason Lee Golden, 9709 Schugtown Road, Paragould, on Feb. 24 filed Chapter 7.
William Charles Alery, a/k/a Bill Alery, 505 First St., Tuckerman, on Feb. 22 filed Chapter 13.
Jay Lynn Light and Nichole Shannon Light, 282 Lawrence 529, Alicia, on Feb. 27 filed Chapter 7.
Charles Gutshall and Carrie Gutshall, 520 W. Walnut St., Walnut Ridge, on Feb. 24 filed Chapter 13.
Ronald Payne and Debbie Payne, 338 Buttercup Lane, Manila, on Feb. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Misty Dawn Johnson, 916 S. Garden Drive, Osceola, on Feb. 24 filed Chapter 7.
Hunter Wade Nelson, 1608 W. Main St., Trumann, on Feb. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Samantha Ann Parker and Brett DeWayne Parker, 621 Christy Ave., Trumann, on Feb. 24 filed Chapter 13.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.