Clay County
Belinda S. Thomas, 168 Clay 415, Rector, on July 14 filed Chapter 7.
Updated: July 21, 2023 @ 12:07 pm
Belinda S. Thomas, 168 Clay 415, Rector, on July 14 filed Chapter 7.
Romie Don Caplener and Kathryn Joyce Caplener, 150 Craighead 759, Jonesboro, on July 12 filed Chapter 13.
Mark R. Gatewood and Filomena Gatewood, 4600 Lilly Cove, Jonesboro, on July 14 filed Chapter 13.
Anthony Frank Cantarella, 5555 Macedonia Road, Apt. H31, Jonesboro, on July 14 filed Chapter 7.
LaTonya Anthony, 1001 N. Patrick St., Apt. A7, Jonesboro, on July 14 filed Chapter 13.
William R. Daniels Jr., 901 Balfour Road, West Memphis, on July 16 filed Chapter 13.
Paul Morgan, 68 Cross 7425, Wynne, on July 11 filed Chapter 7.
Patricia Ann Doty, 1102 Fairview Road, Unit 31, Paragould, on July 11 filed Chapter 7.
Billy Joe Johnson, P.O. Box 132, Luxora, on July 14 filed Chapter 7.
Grant Derek Teel and Karen Lynn Teel, 1534 Arkansas 166 South, Pocahontas, on July 14 filed Chapter 13.
