Craighead County
Ernest Eugene Liebman, 5555 Macedonia Road, Apt. G-28, Jonesboro, on May 24 filed Chapter 7.
Crittenden County
Mary Levette King, 826 Sorrell Circle, Marion, on May 17 filed Chapter 13.
Robert Ward Smith and Meagen Lindsey Smith, 524 Countryside Dr., Marion, on May 18 filed Chapter 7.
Cynethia Y. Jefferson, 608 Koser Drive, Marion, on May 20 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
Diana Marie Carroll, 645 N 6th Street, Paragould, on May 18 filed Chapter 7.
Bruce Michel Benson and Lavonda Ann Benson, 303 Davis Place, Paragould, on May 19 filed Chapter 7.
Zachary Jamison Matthews and Angel Makala Matthews, a/k/a Angel Makala Pratt, 4302 Eastbrook Cir., Paragould, on May 19 filed Chapter 7.
Jackson County
Melissa Sue James, 2105 Daugherty, Newport, on May 19 filed Chapter 13.
Lawrence County
Jimmy Doyle Bolick, 8 Lawrence Road 244, Powhatan, on May 24 filed Chapter 7.
Mississippi County
Kaishau Lashaae Kirby, 109 West Hardin, Blytheville, on May 19 filed Chapter 7.
Cynthia Marie Williams, a/k/a Cynthia Marie Trapp, 308 East Delta Rd., Blytheville, on May 24 filed Chapter 7.
Poinsett County
Patrick A Nash and Lisa R Nash, 620 Maple St., Lepanto, on May 24 filed Chapter 13.
Cathy Davis, 197 Pocahontas, Tyronza, on May 23 filed Chapter 13.
