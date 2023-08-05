Clay County
John Akridge and Heather Akridge, 3676 N. Fourth Ave., Piggott, on July 25 filed Chapter 7.
Craighead County
Britney A. Gilbert, a/k/a Britney A. Lung, 1800 McNatt Drive, Unit 5, Brookland, on July 26 filed Chapter 7.
Kenneth Matthew Sikes and Amanda June Sikes, d/b/a Pet Styling by Amanda, 91 Craighead 7612, Brookland, on July 28 filed Chapter 13.
Morgan Weatherley, 1515 Aggie Road, Apt. A1, Jonesboro, on July 21 filed Chapter 7.
Bennie Harold Wiseman and Janyce Sue Wiseman, 1153 Craighead 339, Jonesboro, on July 25 filed Chapter 7.
Cheyenne Nicole Lattimore, 1504 Links Drive, Apt. 9, Jonesboro, on July 26 filed Chapter 13.
Rodney Freeman Burns, 1504 Links Drive, Apt. 9, Jonesboro, on July 26 filed Chapter 13.
Casheena Ware, a/k/a Casheena Wilson, 3304 Barrett Circle, Unit B, Jonesboro, on July 27 filed Chapter 7.
Christopher Blake Simpkins, 98 Craighead 472, Jonesboro, on July 28 filed Chapter 13.
Barbara Anne Knutson, 3112 Aspen Drive, Jonesboro, on July 28 filed Chapter 7.
Nakia Ramoan Casey and Lashaunda Sharnell Casey, 1601 Heather Ridge, Jonesboro, on July 31 filed Chapter 7.
Crittenden County
Janie L. Eskridge and Eddie L. Eskridge, 1224 Patterson Ave., Earle, on July 31 filed Chapter 7.
Tyrone Lewis, 1101 Wingate Drive, West Memphis, on July 26 filed Chapter 13.
Renee B. Harris, 904 Arlington Drive, West Memphis, on July 27 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
Jennifer Lynn Trice, 1925 Greene 441, Lafe, on July 26 filed Chapter 7.
James Dean Scott, 10244 Arkansas 135 North, Lafe, on July 28 filed Chapter 13.
Jonathan Stewart and Ashley Stewart, a/k/a Ashley White, a/k/a Ashley Hanan, 516 S. Sixth St., Apt. A, Paragould, on July 31 filed Chapter 7.
Jackson County
Johnny Bryan Underwood and Amy Nichole Underwood, 811 Dill St., Newport, on July 31 filed Chapter 13.
Lawrence County
Felissa Rene Vaccari, 911 N.W. Sixth St., Walnut Ridge, on July 26 filed Chapter 13.
Mississippi County
Briah June Fountain, a/k/a Briah June Dixon, and Jason Allen Fountain, 1100 Park Lane, Blytheville, on July 28 filed Chapter 13.
Poinsett County
Margaret I. Kelley, 408 Olive St., Trumann, on July 26 filed Chapter 7.
Terry Allen Nelson, 813 Cedar St., Trumann, on July 28 filed Chapter 13.
Timothy Nash, 1207 Arkansas 149, Tyronza, on July 28 filed Chapter 7.
