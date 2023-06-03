Clay County
Leatha Ann Jordan, 202 SW 3rd Street, Corning, on May 22 filed Chapter 7.
Jeremy Edward Ellis, d/b/a Made New Soap Company, LLC and Holly Cristen Ellis, a/k/a Holly Cristen Davis, 701 Jill Lane, Bono, on May 26 filed Chapter 7.
Eldon Lee Turner Jr. and Melody Ladonne Turner, 217 S. San Francisco St., Caraway, on May 24 filed Chapter 7.
Karen Gail Burns, 335 CR 7743, Jonesboro, on May 23 filed Chapter 7.
Jimmy D. Gibson and Kelly J. Gibson, 4226 Hwy. 141 North, Jonesboro, on May 24 filed Chapter 13.
Shannon N. Shelton, 5705 Prospect Rd., Jonesboro, on May 24 filed Chapter 13.
Donald Alberda, 1711 Crepe Mytrle Dr., Jonesboro, on May 24 filed Chapter 13.
Teresa Mashell Jones, 34 Oliver Lane, Crawfordsville, on May 24 filed Chapter 13.
Ebony L. Dawson, 2416 E. Barton Ave., Apt. A4, West Memphis, on May 22 filed Chapter 13.
Keith Johnson, 436 N. Roselawn Dr., West Memphis, on May 23 filed Chapter 7.
Nathan Anthony Dotta Sr. d/b/a Nate And Sons Complete House Solutions, 530 S. 7th St., Paragould, on May 30 filed Chapter 13.
Asia Lashawn Childress, 1108 South Main St., Newport, on May 24 filed Chapter 13.
Steven Joseph Robertson, 406 S.W. Lawrence, Hoxie, on May 22 filed Chapter 7.
Bobby Lee Yankaway, 1512 Ward Lane Extended, Blytheville, on May 23 filed Chapter 7.
Sharon M. Jenkins, 3721 Trent Road, Blytheville, on May 30 filed Chapter 7.
Katherine E. Gunn, 122 Pecan St., Marked Tree, on May 26 filed Chapter 13.
Anthony David Rainwater, 1305 A Terrace Dr., Apt. A, Pocahontas, on May 23 filed Chapter 7.
Robert Lee Draper, 11 Warpath Drive, Cherokee Village, on May 24 filed Chapter 7.
James Allen Hefley and Stephanie Renee Hefley, 27 Topez Drive, Cherokee Village, on May 26 filed Chapter 13.
Vickie Lynn Carter, a/k/a Vickie Lynn Seltzer, 159 W. Prosperity Rd., Poughkeepsie, on May 24 filed Chapter 7.
