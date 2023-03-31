Craighead County
March 31, 2023
Nathan Aaron Lawson, 220 Harper Drive, Brookland, on March 27 filed Chapter 13.
Alma Sue Wiiest, 123 Christy Drive, Brookland, on March 28 filed Chapter 7.
Bobby Lee Gray Sr., 1751 W. Nettleton Ave., Apt. 101G, Jonesboro, on March 28 filed Chapter 7.
Kenneth R. Sponaugle, 607 Gladiolus Drive, Apt. B3, Jonesboro, on March 28 filed Chapter 7.
Ethel M. Thomas, 83 Holly Street, Marion, on March 28 filed Chapter 7.
Spencer N. Young and Britney A. Young, 3102 Carriage Hill Drive, Paragould, on March 22 filed Chapter 13.
Whitney L. Heckman, a/k/a Whitney L. Maynard, 101 Bogil Road, Apt. 2, Paragould, on March 23 filed Chapter 7.
Kristen Cunningham, a/k/a Kristen Poppleton, 849 Greene 737, Paragould, on March 23 filed Chapter 7.
Abbie Rumph IV, 1415 S. Elm St., Blytheville, on March 23 filed Chapter 7.
Justin Cunningham and Brittany Cunningham, a/k/a Brittany Nicole Barnett, 29879 Horseshoe Loop C, Trumann, on March 23 filed Chapter 13.
