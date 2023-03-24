Clay County
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 4:55 am
David Keith Wheat and Melva Jeanene Wheat, 332 Marcia Ave., Piggott, on March 21 filed Chapter 7.
Trevor Wayne Kelley, 902 Silverleaf Circle, Bono, on March 16 filed Chapter 13.
Madison Noel Manley, 902 Silverleaf Circle, Bono, on March 16 filed Chapter 13.
Brian Houston Teague and Carmen Fogleman Teague, 2020 Catharine Drive, Jonesboro, on March 14 filed Chapter 12.
Tara Nicole Clem, 1900 Chalet Drive, Jonesboro, on March 16 filed Chapter 13.
Crystal Edna Council, 1809 Self Circle, Apt. B, Jonesboro, on March 16 filed Chapter 7.
Mason Lee Gipson, 573 Craighead 714, Jonesboro, on March 17 filed Chapter 13.
Gary Coleman, 482 Craighead 714, Jonesboro, on March 17 filed Chapter 13.
Kabre Duncan, 1001 N. Patrick St., Apt. A1, Jonesboro, on March 20 filed Chapter 7.
Patricia E. Torres Lopez, 209 Lamesa St., Jonesboro, on March 20 filed Chapter 7.
Christopher Joseph Bourgeois, 223 Watkins Cove, Marion, on March 15 filed Chapter 7.
Austin Thomas Salvato, 116 E. Surrey Trace, Marion, on March 20 filed Chapter 13.
Dustin Anthony Yeargain and Ashley Marie Yeargain, 7195 Arkansas 135 North, Paragould, on March 17 filed Chapter 13.
John Holsapple and Meridith Holsapple, 250 Lawrence 431, Walnut Ridge, on March 17 filed Chapter 13.
Kevonte Kyel Stringer, 1017 Broadmoor St., Blytheville, on March 20 filed Chapter 13.
Danny Wayne Wells, P.O. Box 351, Manila, on March 17 filed Chapter 13.
Robert Teague and Stephanie Teague, P.O. Box 85, Manila, on March 20 filed Chapter 7.
Donna F. Hampton, P.O. Box 942, Osceola, on March 21 filed Chapter 7.
Brenda Kay Griggs, 4289 Mississippi 535 South, Wilson, on March 17 filed Chapter 13.
Kenneth Bryan Shipman and Kelly Renee Shipman, a/k/a Kelly Renee Medlock, a/k/a Kelly Renee Waymon, 426 Falcon Trail, Maynard, on March 21 filed Chapter 7.
Matthew Lynn Coggins and Amanda Dawn Coggins, 34 Sharon Circle, Ash Flat, on March 14 filed Chapter 7.
Garry J. Duhme, 45 Timberlane Drive, Hardy, on March 14 filed Chapter 13.
