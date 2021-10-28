JONESBORO — Baptist Memorial Health Care, along with the Arkansas Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced today that it has expanded access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
mAb treatment helps prevent progression of COVID-19 that might otherwise require hospitalization for people who are at high risk of developing severe illness and have tested positive for the virus or are unvaccinated and have been exposed to someone who has tested positive. This therapy may be administered intravenously or through subcutaneous injection. If administered within 10 days of having COVID-19 symptoms, this one-time therapy has proven effective in neutralizing the virus and preventing symptoms from worsening.
“Preventing the spread of COVID-19 and limiting the effects of this illness on our community have been our priorities during the past year and a half,” said Jillian Foster, system pharmacy administrator for Baptist Memorial Health Care. “Monoclonal antibody treatment has proven to be an effective tool in reducing hospitalizations, especially among those at high risk for severe illness. But to have the greatest impact and do the most good, we need to continue to make this treatment available to everyone who qualifies in our community.
“Through our collaboration with ADH and HHS, we will have the resources to expand our reach and extend this treatment to the most vulnerable people in our community. We hope that will help improve survival and stop the spread of this disease.”
Dr. Atul Kothari, Arkansas Department of Health associate medical director for infectious diseases said this treatment is a tool to help patients recover quickly and reduce the number of people who need hospitalization
“ADH has been working with hospitals, long-term care facilities and pharmacies across the state to ensure equitable distribution of this treatment,” Kothari said.
On March 17, HHS announced it was investing $150 million to increase access to mAb therapy for high-risk patients in underserved and disadvantaged communities across the country. With support from KPMG LLP, HHS is developing new prototype models for expanding access to mAb treatment and leveraging an existing network of health care partners who have the experience and equipment necessary to provide the therapy.
Baptist is the first provider organization in Arkansas to join this national initiative to increase access to mAb treatments for patients in underserved and disadvantaged communities across the country. The initiative now includes more than 25 prototype models, supported by KPMG and sponsored by HHS, to increase access to mAb therapy at more than 80 infusion locations in 16 states.
mAb therapy is the first COVID-19 treatment granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for outpatient use, and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis was one of the first locations in the country to offer the treatment. A Phase 3 clinical trial showed that antibody therapy reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by up to 70 percent in patients who received the drug intravenously compared to those who received a placebo.
The two Arkansas Baptist Memorial hospitals expanding treatment availability will collectively be able to increase the number of patients treated from 200 to more than 400 per week. To be eligible for mAb treatment, patients must meet the emergency use authorization definition of “high risk.”
Patients with insurance may have some out-of-pocket expense for the administration of the product, but there is no cost to any patient for the drug product, and the treatment is offered regardless of immigration status or health insurance.
Both sites will administer the treatment through infusion therapy and subcutaneous injections. For more information, the public can call: NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro at 870-936-1050; and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden in West Memphis at 870-394-7800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.