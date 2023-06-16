Lake City native Bart Barber was overwhelmingly elected to a second term as president of the Southern Baptist Convention this week.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 10:45 am
Lake City native Bart Barber was overwhelmingly elected to a second term as president of the Southern Baptist Convention this week.
The annual convention was held in New Orleans.
Barber received 68 percent of the votes from roughly 12,000 delegates in defeating Georgia pastor Mike Stone, The Associated Press reported.
It was a contest between Barber, a staunch conservative with a folksy manner conveyed in video talks from his Texas cattle farm, where livestock are named for famous Southern Baptists, and Stone, part of a movement seeking to move the denomination even further to the right.
Barber has described himself as staunchly conservative and among other things used his presidential talk Tuesday to briefly address LGBTQ issues: “Boys can’t become girls. Marriage is between a man and a woman.”
But it’s the third year in a row that a candidate with ties to the Conservative Baptist Network, which has contended the denomination is in liberal drift, has come up short. Stone was also defeated as a candidate in 2021. Barber defeated Florida pastor Tom Ascol in a runoff in 2022.
Barber, 53, grew up attending First Baptist Church of Lake City.
Since 1999, Barber has served as pastor of First Baptist Church in Farmersville, Texas, which is near Dallas.
