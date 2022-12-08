221208-JS-dsa-club-baribeau-photo-nz

Don’t Suffer Alone (DSA) student leader Anna Parker (from left), DSA Vice President Nathan Sammons and DSA founder and President Sydney Parker help Rachel Baribeau, founder of “I’m Changing the Narrative,” post notes on the new “Be-Real Wall” on Friday afternoon in the The Academy of Jonesboro High School cafeteria.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Known across the country for her powerful message of positivity and purpose, Rachel Baribeau, “I’m Changing the Narrative” founder, returned to the Academy of Jonesboro High School to speak to the Jonesboro High School, Annie Camp Junior High and MacArthur Junior High student bodies.

While in town, she also met with the DSA Club members and BCAL (Business, Communications, Art and Law) Academy of Jonesboro High School faculty on how to promote and grow the club.