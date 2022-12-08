JONESBORO — Known across the country for her powerful message of positivity and purpose, Rachel Baribeau, “I’m Changing the Narrative” founder, returned to the Academy of Jonesboro High School to speak to the Jonesboro High School, Annie Camp Junior High and MacArthur Junior High student bodies.
While in town, she also met with the DSA Club members and BCAL (Business, Communications, Art and Law) Academy of Jonesboro High School faculty on how to promote and grow the club.
DSA or Don’t Suffer Alone is a new student club that began this fall at the school.
According to a press release from JHS, the DSA’s purpose is to end the stigma surrounding mental health, to have real conversations about mental health, and to know that we are never alone in our struggles.
The club, which started this fall, was founded by BCAL senior Sydney Parker, whose vision is for people to know that “no matter what they are going through, there is always someone there to talk to.”
Parker said on Friday that everyone is invited to join the DSA Club, which will meet monthly to have real conversations and to support one another through anonymous meetings and exciting club events.
“It is so important for people in our school to be able to take off their masks and share their stories,” Parker said, which is why it is completely anonymous with no sign-ins or membership fees.
“All you have to do is show up,” she said.
According to Parker, she was inspired after Baribeau spoke last February, so she went to BCAL Counselor Shatel Gaines to see what she could do to help other students and to get Barbeau to come back to the school.
By October, Gaines would apply for and receive a $10,000 grant from the Foundation for Jonesboro Public Schools to bring Baribeau’s program back to JHS, as well as to Annie Camp and MacArthur Junior High schools.
In fact the junior highs watched the presentation via live stream in order to reach more students.
“It was amazing to see how much it affected the online teachers who did it with their classes,” Gaines said.
Baribeau, who is a former college and NFL broadcaster, spoke about her “I’m Changing the Narrative” movement about the power to change the narrative and find purpose in life, leadership, mental health, self-care, domestic violence prevention, social justice and interpersonal relationships.
Baribeau’s mission is also to promote positive mental health and good love for yourself and others to serve as inspiration for students, professionals and parents to create an individual legacy of purpose, passion and platform.
As the group talked, Baribeau seemed impressed with the group and even wanted to add them into her organization.
“I hope to see the DSA all over the country in about five to 10 years,” Baribeau said, noting that the group had the potential to help so many people from high schoolers to college students as Parker and the other DSA leaders transition to higher education.
“The DSA will be affiliated with “I’m Changing the Narrative,” she stated as she began to share ways to spread and grow the group.
“Why keep it here? Why not share it,” Baribeau continued. “I want my movement to be made up of all types of people ... with speakers of all types. Because what makes you different is what makes you amazing.”
Natasha Garrett, a JHS parent who has been working with Baribeau’s movement since last August when she met Baribeau at a Mom and me sports dinner, was also in attendance.
“It is so important that these students are proactive and not just reactive,” she said. “I love that. We have to get the information out.”
“People might think they have to be well or even unwell to join, but the DSA is for everyone,” Garrett said.
As they spoke about what they need to do in order to be able to grow and thrive with Baribeau and as a club, they spoke of things like promoting through social media, hosting events and group projects.
Some of the current projects underway include “99 reasons stay” and the “Be-Real Wall,” which was designed to promote mental health and to let people know that they are never alone in their struggles.
The wall, which Baribeau and the students put up on Friday after the meeting in the Academy of Jonesboro High School cafeteria, displays post-it notes from Baribeau’s assemblies earlier in the day with students’ anonymous feelings. Room was also allowed for them to be answered over time as sticky notes will be provided on a display to be added to the wall.
Baribeau also spoke about drafting bylaws for the group and even offered to do a promotional video herself to help the cause.
“Communication is so important, but some people don’t want to talk about mental health,” she said and suggested what she called “Joy Talks” or talking about something else as a starting point as well.
Parker reiterated that the DSA was not a normal club and there would be no sign-ins.
“We just want the DSA to become a open and safe space for everyone,” Parker said.
For more information about Racheal Baribeau and the I’m changing the narrative movement visit https://www. imchangingthenarrative.org/.
