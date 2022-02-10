JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School students wiped tears and cheered loudly as they listened to the words of a motivational guest speaker on Thursday.
Her jacket read “Queen Under Construction,” and Rachel Baribeau said that is exactly what she is.
Baribeau, former college and NFL broadcaster and founder of the “I’m Changing the Narrative” movement, spoke her message of positivity and purpose to the JHS student body yesterday.
“By the grace of God, I am standing here today,” Baribeau told students and staff as she explained the hardships of her life, having faced struggles ranging from domestic abuse, to a 10-year drugs addiction, to the loss of her parents, to her battle with anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts. However, she said that through the help of others and her family’s prayers, she overcame it all and learned to own her pain and not be ashamed of it.
“Life is hard,” Baribeau said, as she credited her father with the quote.
“We are struggling as a society,” she said. “Share your pain to help others.”
“Your pain is not for you,” she added, saying that people can use their pain for purpose.
“My goal is help people find what set’s your soul on fire and run for it with all you’ve got,” she said, “because you could do something great. You could cure cancer or break generational curses. What bothers you can be the very thing you use to change the world.”
“I want you to look in the mirror and be proud of who is looking back,” Baribeau said, noting that someone can be a king or queen by changing their narrative.
This is why Baribeau has made it her life’s mission to inspire people to help others by learning to share their pain and be kind to others.
Kindness is so important she said.
“I have never met a happy bully. Mean people are hurting on the inside,” she said. She pointed out that people have to learn to love themselves to love others, saying, “When you love yourself, you can be honest with yourself.”
“Don’t let people tell you – you can’t,” she stated, “Just say watch me. Because you are not worthless, you’re not defective and you are not alone.”
She told students that everyone has doubts that make them feel worthless, but these thoughts are lies in their heads, and it is better to ask someone for help.
“People would rather share your burdens than carry your casket,” she stated.
She suggested a battle plan, which includes finding at least three “ride or die” friends, which she explained are the friends who love you when you don’t have anything. She also told students not to be afraid to call a crisis hotline if they can’t reach their friends.
“Do not suffer alone,” Baribeau said.
Baribeau speaks across the nation through her program to encourage people to find purpose through leadership, mental health and self-care. She also addresses hard issues such as domestic violence and prevention, social injustice and interpersonal relationships.
One of Baribeau’s final pieces of advice was, “What is meant for you will always find a way.”
Holly Acebo, Foundation for Jonesboro Public School board member, expressed appreciation to the community for support of the foundation in a press release on Tuesday.
“We are so fortunate to have the support of our community to help fund the grants of the Foundation for Jonesboro Public Schools,” she said. “Through these grants, we are able to bring Rachel Baribeau and her messages of positivity, mental health and changing the narrative to our Jonesboro students. Changing lives and pouring into our youth is more important now than it ever has been.”
Randy Coleman, JHS football coach, said in the release, “Working with Rachel has been impactful, and the timing of our relationship has been perfect. Throughout the pandemic, it could be easy to lose focus on the mental and emotional well-being of our students, but Rachel has given us the tools to address those needs.”
