Garrett Barnes of Jonesboro officially filed to run for justice of the peace for Craighead County District 2. Barnes is running as a Democrat.
Barnes is a lifelong resident of Craighead County and previously served two terms on Bono’s City Council. He is a public educator with seven years of classroom teaching experience (six with Jonesboro Public Schools) and four years in administration. Barnes is currently the assistant director at the NEA Career and Technical Center, formerly known as Vo-Tech.
Barnes said he is committed to advocating for all citizens, regardless of their race, sexual orientation or income level, having equal access to the highest level of quality of life in Craighead County.
“The Quorum Court can and should partner with cities to provide more funding for improvement/intergovernmental projects,” he said. “The bike lanes, sidewalks, and trails initiative in Jonesboro is a great example. I am excited about learning from voters in the Downtown, West End, and North Jonesboro areas on what they believe could be done to improve their neighborhoods and being their advocate for additional funding from the Quorum Court.”
Barnes previously served four years as the Jonesboro Faculty and Staff Team (JFAST) President representing nearly 600 faculty and staff members in the Jonesboro School District. He, his wife Maggie, and 17-month old son Tate attend St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Jonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.