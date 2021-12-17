JONESBORO — Rachel Barnett has been hired as a credit analyst for Farm Credit Midsouth, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Ralph Stewart announced.

Barnett, who began her role on Nov. 1, earned both a bachelor’s degree in accounting and global supply chain management and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in Supply Chain Management from Arkansas State University.

Barnett brings nearly six years of extensive experience as a credit analyst with a large commercial bank. She possesses both agricultural and commercial analysis experience with underwriting relationships exceeding $200 million.

In her spare time, Barnett loves to hunt, fish and play golf.

“Rachel is a great fit for this position,” Stewart said. “She brings a unique and diverse knowledge base and is enthusiastic about what the credit team is seeking to accomplish. We’re excited about what’s ahead for her in this role.”