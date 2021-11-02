WALNUT RIDGE — Gary Barnhill has announced his candidacy for Lawrence County Judge. County Judge John Thomison announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election.
Barnhill is a lifelong resident of Lawrence County, graduating from Hoxie High School in 1971.
He has been a farmer and business owner in Lawrence County for most of his life and currently owns a business in Hoxie.
Barnhill is married to Sharon (Hatfield) Barnhill. They have four children, Jonathan, Andrea, Brent and Ashley, along with 12 grandchildren.
Gary said he looks forward to visiting with the voters in the coming months.
“I welcome your support and vote during the election,” he said.
