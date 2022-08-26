Known for their outstanding basketball skills and fiery red hair, the All American Red Heads were the first women’s professional basketball team, and they are coming to Jonesboro for their 86th reunion.

The reunion will be held in conjunction with a presentation by Tammy Harrison, author of “The Journey of the All American Red Heads,” and guest speaker Destinee Rogers, Arkansas State University’s head women’s basketball coach, who will discuss women and sports.

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series on the All American Red Heads. The second part will run following the Sept. 8 reunion.