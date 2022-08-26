Known for their outstanding basketball skills and fiery red hair, the All American Red Heads were the first women’s professional basketball team, and they are coming to Jonesboro for their 86th reunion.
The reunion will be held in conjunction with a presentation by Tammy Harrison, author of “The Journey of the All American Red Heads,” and guest speaker Destinee Rogers, Arkansas State University’s head women’s basketball coach, who will discuss women and sports.
During the presentation Harrison will discuss the lives of her parents, Orwell and Lorene “Butch” Moore, as well as the remarkable female athletes who entertained and inspired fans across the nation with their skills and passion, which was the inspiration for her new book.
Harrison was born in Caraway to the Moores, who were the owners and operators of the All American Red Heads for over 30 years.
Harrison graduated from Arkansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1983, before starting her teaching and coaching career at a northern Louisiana high school in Tallulah, Louisiana.
After which she accepted an opportunity to advance her career and relocated her family to Baton Rouge, La., where she still lives.
In 1992, she earned her Master’s in Education degree from Northeast Louisiana University, now the University of Louisiana.
Harrison has spent most of her life following in the steps of her parents and devoting her time and love of sports to boys and girls of all ages. While she has now retired after 38 years as a teacher and coach, she still substitutes.
“I just love the kids,” she said.
She also spends time writing. Along with her recent release,“The Journey of the All American Red Heads,” her first book was “Breaking the Press: The Story of the Incredible All American Red Heads,” which was released in 2017.
Her new book will be available for purchase at the event and is also available on Amazon.
Harrison said that every “Red Head” has a story about the impact the organization and the experience had on the trajectory of their life.
In her new book, Harrison said that she tells the story of the Red Heads in a yearbook-style manner, full of historic photographs, memorable players’ quotes and playful memories.
The book, which was co-authored by her father, was published earlier this year.
“It takes the reader through a year-by-year journey,” Harrison said, noting that it covers from the beginning in 1936 with the conception of the team and how they were treated; to growing up with her red-headed parents, who not only owned, but also coached and played for the team; as well as through all the award ceremonies and reunions, continuing up through today.
She said that even before Title IX, these women were showing the world what women could achieve if given the opportunity.
Harrison said that the medical, social, mental and physical fitness of girls and women was questioned by authorities of the time.
“When the Red Heads first started women were considered to be weak. They said that the game was too strenuous on their bodies and mental health,” Harrison explained, noting that the doctors at that time had even said it could keep the women from having children.
“These were just some of the myths that women had to overcome,” she stated.
According to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame website, the team regularly played more than 200 games per season around the world, winning 70 percent of their games over the six decades, from 1936 to 1986; noting that the Red Heads broke social barriers and stereotypes playing in small towns and rural hamlets, as well as Madison Square Garden and Chicago Stadium.
Harrison said they toured thousands of miles, reaching 51 states, Canada and the Philippines.
“They played in Alaska before and after it became a state,” she laughed proudly of the team.
Although they were known for their red hair, they had their own unique antics and were even called the ‘female Harlem Globetrotters’ by some.
Harrison said that their goal was to prove that women could play basketball and play it well, while still being proud of being a lady.
The journey
According to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame website, although the game was invented in 1891 by Dr. James Naismith and the rules for women were adapted by Senda Berenson in 1892, it was 1926 before the first-ever national women’s basketball championship, which used men’s rules, would be sponsored by the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).
According to Harrison’s book, it was almost 50 years after women’s basketball actually began when C.M. “Ole” Olson, who already owned a famous traveling African-American team called Olson’s Terrible Swedes, started an amateur team named the “Cassville Red Heads” in Cassville, Mo., but soon changed the named to the “Missouri Red Heads” in 1935.
The Red Heads were a barnstorming team, which refers to sports teams or individual athletes that traveled to various locations, usually rural areas, to stage exhibition matches.
“They were a box office attraction,” Harrison said, noting that the name of the team actually came from Olson’s equally-sharp wife, Doyle Olson, who owned a number of beauty salons in the south.
Doyle Olson and Peggy Lawson, who was one the original Red Heads, actually named the team while sitting in the backyard.
Harrison stated that Doyle named the team the “Red Heads” and then Peggy added the “All American” because she said the players were AAU, All Americans: and so, the “All American Red Heads” were born.
They played by men’s rules and were a huge success with the audience, in fact they were so successful that they would eventually foster two other teams, the Ozark Hillbillies and the Famous Red Heads.
Olson would also meet a traveling beautician named “Mama” Langerman, who was the mother of twins Geneva “Jean” Langerman and Jo Langerman, who would become two more of the team’s early players, after they had led three teams to the state tournament in high school and an AAU team to win the national championship in 1934.
In 1948, Orwell Moore, who was originally from Ash Flat and had already been a high school coach, began coaching two of the teams, the All American Red Heads and the Famous Red Heads.
Meanwhile his wife, Lorene “Butch” Moore, began playing basketball for the All American Red Heads.
Harrison expressed her pride in her mother, who played both as a guard and a pivot for a number of years.
“Plus, she filled in for several more years when girls were out for whatever reason,” Harrison boasted.
Lorene was also a leading scorer for the team with more than 35,000 points over 11 seasons and could sink 25 free throws straight from a kneeling position.
Harrison still remembers sitting court side, cheering as her talented five-foot, six-inch mom scored against men who were much taller than her.
Harrison’s father would eventually purchase the Red Heads in 1954. Now headquartered in Caraway, they had three touring teams through the 1960s and 1970s, and during the off-season the players taught basketball to girls at Camp Courage.
The Red Heads were so good that they were reported to have won 500 out of 642 games played against men’s teams in 1972 alone.
They were also featured in many national magazines such as Life, Sports Illustrated and Women’s Sports, and they were widely considered as the greatest women’s basketball team in the world.
The All American Red Heads played for 50 years from 1936-1986, which is still the longest running women’s professional team.
Throughout the years the teams boasted AAU All-American players and stars like Peggy Lawson, Kay Kirkpatrick and Hazel Walker, as well as many local stars such as the oldest surviving Red Head Willa Faye “Red” Mason from Siloam Springs, former coach Benny Overman from Caraway and his wife and player Pat Rimer Overman, who was originally from Edina, Mo., and many, many more.
In fact, over the years there were 76 team members from Arkansas, almost twice as many as any other state, followed by Oklahoma with 45 team members and Missouri with 23.
“They played seven nights a week, sometimes two times a day, full court against men’s teams” Harrison stated. “They played when basketball was a game of finesse. So different than today. Both the women’s and men’s games have changed to more brute force and less finesse. No three point lines were in play.”
The reunion
In 1986, Coach Moore retired and disbanded the Red Heads. They still have reunions when possible.
“When something big happens, we have a reunion,” Harrison laughed, noting that it was generally when they were being honored, such as in 2012, when the team was announced as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame or in 2020 when the team was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
This year’s reunion will be a four-day event running from Sept. 8-11, with the presentation and book signing on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 6-8:30 p.m. in the Reng Student Union Auditorium and Mockingbird Room on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro.
Harrison noted that there will be a German film crew on site, working on a documentary about the All American Red Heads during this year’s reunion.
According to an A-State press release, the presentation and reunion will be hosted by ASU’s Dean B. Ellis Library, and Sherry Eskridge, student engagement and outreach librarian, said that admission is free and open to the public.
There will be free parking available in the north parking deck for the Sept. 8 event. For more information on the event, contact Eskridge at libraryevents @AState.edu or 870-972-3077.
Commented
