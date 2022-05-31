JONESBORO — A Batesville woman is in the trouble with the law for the second times this year.
At 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Craighead County Deputy Richard Potter stopped Mindy Shanks, 34, of Batesville for a traffic violation on Dan Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Potter said he saw Shanks “messing with something around her waist area.”
She told Potter there was nothing illegal in the vehicle. Another deputy had her step out of the vehicle when Jonesboro police Heath Loggins arrived with his K9.
Loggins said the dog alerted positive on the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle found 9.7 grams of meth, a meth pipe and about 2.3 grams of marijuana.
Later Tuesday, special Judge Chris Thyer found probable cause to charge Shanks with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Shanks told Thyer the drugs were not hers. He told her she needs to hangs out with people who don’t use drugs, noting that he’s never been pulled over with 7 grams of meth in his vehicle.
Thyer set Shanks’ bond at $50,000.
In January, Shanks was charged with simultaneous possession of a firearm and drugs, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
District Judge Tommy Fowler set her bond at $250,000. Shanks is still awaiting trial on those charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.