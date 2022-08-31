JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with second-degree battery of a family or household member and aggravated assault, both felonies.
Kevin Markovich, 36, is charged with assaulting a woman at their residence in the 2800 block of Craighead Road 304 on Saturday.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Craighead County Deputy Cody Ladner was contacted by the Paragould Police Department about a domestic disturbance that occurred in Craighead County. Ladner went to the residence and talked to the victim. Ladner saw severe bruising around both eyes of the victim and her eyes were swollen shut and black. There were also large bruises on her neck and arms.
“The shirt she was wearing during the assault was covered in blood,” the affidavit states.
The victim told Ladner that Markovich had been drinking and became angry that one of his friends was late in picking him up. He then screamed at the victim and attacked her.
She said Markovich smashed her head on the floor, punched her in the face with a closed fist, grabbed her throat and covered her nose and mouth, causing her to lose consciousness. She said when she awoke Markovich was holding a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.
Fowler set a $20,000 cash-only bond for Markovich and issued a no-contact order. His next court date is Sept. 29.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Lonny Adams, 50, of Cape May Courthouse, N.J., with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $5,000 bond.
Cody Dennis, 26, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor fleeing, no driver’s license, failure to use turn signal, running a red light, careless or prohibited driving and speeding; $7,500 bond.
Regina Chappell, 28, of Trumann, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Shayla Cook, 48, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery; $3,500 cash-only bond.
Christopher Timms, 38, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor; $7,500 bond.
Tyesha Byrd, 30, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Ajlion Thomas, 33, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Briana Raymond-Hughes, 31, of Brookland, with felony failure to appear; $50,000 bond.
Jerry Lee Jones, 45, of Marked Tree, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Alanda Dixon, 52, of Memphis, with felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.