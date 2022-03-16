JONESBORO — A district court judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with second-degree domestic battery and other charges.
Judge Tommy Fowler charged Quincey Jackson, 35, of the 1900 block of West Matthews Avenue, with battery, theft by receiving of a stolen firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and fleeing.
Jackson is accused of striking a woman in the eye with a cell phone. The victim was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center from where she was flown to a hospital in Memphis. She was told she may never have vision in that eye.
Fowler cited Jackson’s criminal history in setting his total bond at $27,500 cash-only.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Glenn Crawford, 43, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening and aggravated assault on a family or household member; $100,000 bond.
Curtis Baker, 54, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Jennifer Carruth, 35, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Robert Randle, 38, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary, criminal mischief, theft and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $50,000 bond.
Jonathan Sykes, 23, of Jonesboro, with two counts of forgery and two counts of theft; $1,500 cash-only bond.
Jerica Cain, 30, of Harrisburg, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana theft and failure to appear; $7,000 total bond.
Robert Rieathbaum, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance; $5,500 bond.
Timothy Collums, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and discharging a firearm within the city limits; $3,500 bond.
Delontre Hampton, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana and public intoxication; $35,000 bond.
Rebecca Montgomery, 40, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and traffic offenses; $15,000 bond.
Patrick Greenwood, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Wesley Pryor, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana and driving on the sidewalk; $30,500 total bond.
Martin Smith, 46, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and theft; $5,000 total bond.
Tyler Haggenmacher, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug; $7,500 bond.
Steve Bradley, 28, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering; $1,500 bond.
Misty Shirley, 36, of Monette, with theft greater than $25,000, failure to appear and obstructing governmental operations; $11,500 total bond.
