JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man third-degree domestic battery – third offense – and violating a no-contact order.
Toby Allen Lee, 26, of the 2000 block of Fairfield Drive, was arrested early Monday morning after a 911 hang-up call was received by the E-911 dispatch center.
When officers arrived at Lee’s residence they saw a vehicle turn off the road. Other officers were asked to stop the vehicle until they found out what was going on.
“The officer arrived on scene and contacted a female who was upset and had blood all over her shirt,” a probable cause affidavit by Detective Adam Hampton stated.
The woman told officers she was OK and had just had a nose bleed.
“Once the first officer told the female victim they had Mr. Lee stopped she started crying and said they had got into a fight and he assaulted her,” the affidavit stated.
Lee told officers that he had lost his temper and put the victim into a headlock, causing her nose to bleed.
Officers arrested Lee on suspicion of domestic battery. They learned Lee had two previous domestic battery arrests with one conviction in March 2021 in Randolph County and that there was a valid no-contact order against Lee.
Fowler set Lee’s bond at $5,000 cash-only, specified that if released to wear an ankle monitor and issued a no-contact order on him.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Amy Doringer, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of an open container of alcohol and driving on a suspended license; $15,000 bond.
Kyle Carpenter, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of fentanyl; $15,000 bond.
Timothy Quinn, 35, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Samantha Jones, 35, of Harrisburg, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Andrew Bishop, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
Douglas Mccamey, 32, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, breaking or entering and misdemeanor fleeing; $25,000 bond.
Tamara Seals, 32, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Billy Ray Nelson, 41, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Timothy Childers, 44, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor probation violation; $16,500 total bond.
Douglas Ryan, 55, of Amagon, with violation of suspended imposition of sentence; $15,000 bond.
Jessica Doyle, 28, of Marmaduke, with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation; recognizance bond after proof show of incarceration.
Larena Jones, 38, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $7,500 bond.
Darrell Williams, 23, of Searcy, with breaking or entering of a vehicle and theft of property of $1,000 or less; remains in jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Katelyn McCoy, 28, homeless, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine; recognizance bond remains.
