JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a 43-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman with second-degree battery in separate incidents.
Brandon Potter of Jonesboro is accused to striking an 80-year-old man on July 12 in the 1700 block of Strawfloor Drive.
“The victim in this case stated that Brandon Potter had entered his place of business and after a short conversation Potter became upset with him,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “Victim alleges that Potter then struck him in the face with a closed fist causing him to briefly lose consciousness and lose a tooth.”
Fowler noted it was Potter’s ninth arrest in the past two years, that he has a history of violence and multiple failures to appear on his record.
He set Potter’s bond at $50,000 and issued a no-contact order. His next court date is Sept. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In the other case, Lakiya Harris of Jonesboro is accused of beating her 7-year-old son with a belt, leaving bruises all over his back and side when the boy went to school on June 12.
The school notified the child abuse hot line and Crimes Against Children picked up the case.
“She told me that she did whoop the young boy with a belt for getting in trouble,” Detective Adam Hampton wrote in his probable cause affidavit.
Harris turned herself in on Wednesday.
Fowler set Harris’ bond at $50,000 and issued a no-contact order between her and the boy.
Her next court date is Aug. 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Bobby Clark 24, of Jonesboro, with theft of $25,000 or more; $75,000 bond.
Dominic Claybrooks, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $5,000 bond.
Reco Smith, 29, of Hot Springs, with robbery, theft of $1,000 or less, third-degree battery and misdemeanor fleeing; $75,000 and a no-contact order issued.
Creasy McClatcher, 34, of Jonesboro, with theft of property credit or debit card, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and criminal trespass; $3,500 bond.
Trenton Juynor, 24, of Brookland, with felony failure to appear (FTA); $45,000 bond.
Omar Guyton, 48, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and prohibitive driving; $5,000 bond.
Britton Wadley, 25, of Bono, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane change; $5,000 bond.
Christopher Hunter, 36, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony tampering with evidence, misdemeanor fleeing and misdemeanor probation violation ; $11,500 total bonds.
Angel Blakely, 26, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.