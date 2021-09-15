JONESBORO — A Bay man was given a $50,000 bond Wednesday by Special Judge Scott Ellington after he found probable cause to charge him with possession of computer child pornography.
Timothy Spence, 20, was arrested Wednesday morning, according to a Craighead County Detention Center document.
In other cases, Ellington found probable cause to charge:
Clarence Williams, 30, of 1120 Denny St., Blytheville, with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $100,000 bond.
Marquita Curry, 37, of 1120 Denny St., Blytheville, furnishing a firearm to a felon; $10,000 bond.
Joseph Burnsed, 35, of Harrisburg, with probation violation; $25,000 bond.
Pamela Simco, 51, of Van Buren, with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
Joshua Dodd, 37, of 2200 Belt Street, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, driving on a suspended license and failure to appear; $6,500 total bond.
Jill Goodman, 28, of Booneville, with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
Luis Jimenez, 37 of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Jimmy Barnett, 52, of Harrisburg, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated; $15,000 bond.
Larry Childs, 38, of Blytheville, with possession of meth or cocaine the purpose of delivery greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of marijuana; $11,500 total bond.
Josiah Taylor, 25, of Brookland, with aggravated assault on a family or household member and interference with emergency communications; out on bond.
