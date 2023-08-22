JONESBORO — A Bay man was given a $100,000 bond Monday by District Judge Tommy Fowler after he found probable cause to charge him with residential burglary.
Michael Homer Campbell, 54, of the 200 block of Terra Drive, Bay, is accused of stealing two “supply boxes” that were found in his residence during a probation search. Officers also found a license plate that was reported stolen out of Trumann.
Fowler cited 20 pending failures to appear charges against Campbell in setting a high bond.
Campbell’s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 12 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Dejah Cobbs-Hoskins, 28, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery; $20,000 bond.
Gamaliel Lopez, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and obstruction of governmental operations; $5,000 bond.
Daniel Jones, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
Lesley Smart, 70, of Paragould, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $5,000 bond.
Joshua Woodard, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine less that 2 grams; $5,000 bond.
Marissa Hurd, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Kaden King, 20, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, driving while intoxicated (drugs), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $15,000 bond.
Travis Clark, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $5,000 bond.
Robin Miller, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $20,000 bond.
Orlando Harper, 55, of Marked Tree, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance; $25,000 bond.
Brandon Neldon, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and careless or prohibited driving; $5,000 bond.
James Dowdy, 38, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $75,000 bond.
Joseph Ables, 35, of Jonesboro, with felony third-degree domestic battery (second offense in last five years), residential burglary, theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000, criminal mischief and violation of a no-contact order; $50,000 bond, requirement to wear an ankle monitor if released and a no-contact order issued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.