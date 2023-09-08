JONESBORO — A Craighead County man is serving a 25-year prison sentence for possessing child pornography.
Timothy Lynn Spence, 22, of Bay, pleaded guilty last week to three counts of possessing visual material depicting a child engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He was arrested on the charges in September 2021.
Court documents show that Circuit Judge Randy Philhours imposed sentencing on Tuesday.
In addition to a total of 25 years, the judge also suspended imposition of additional imprisonment for five years following his release.
Court documents show that local police began an investigation on June 23, 2021, after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a CyberTip by SnapChat, Detective Bill Brown of the Jonesboro Police Department, said in a probable cause affidavit. Jonesboro police work in cooperation with the Arkansas State Police to investigate internet crimes.
“The image file that was reported showed to be a prepubescent female standing in the shower exposing her breast and vagina,” Brown wrote.
After receiving the CyberTip, Brown said he obtained search warrants for Google, SnapChat and Suddenlink Communications to verify the identity of the owner of the accounts.
Court information indicated Spence possessed a total of 30 separate images.
The court file indicates this was Spence’s first criminal offense.
