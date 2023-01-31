BAY — Bay saw a change in management at the beginning of the year as former Police Chief Paul Keith was sworn in as the new mayor in early January.
Keith, who won the election with 66.29 percent of the votes, replacing former Mayor Darrell Kirby, had served as chief of police since 2007.
After spending more then 33 years in law enforcement, the majority of which was at the BPD, Keith said that he and the new clerk-treasurer, Paula Morrison Martin, were still getting adjusted to their roles.
“It’s a lot different,” he said. “I now have multiple hats, from police to fire to streets. Plus the first month was kind of tedious dealing with the new budget.”
Meanwhile, the position of police chief is in new hands, as well, Keith said, noting that Kirby had appointed Keith Milam as the interim police chief after Keith’s own retirement from the position.
He said that Milam, who Keith hired in 2012, had been his assistant chief for many years.
“He has always been an excellent officer,” Kieth said.
“He served as interim for about a month, after Mayor Kirby appointed him,” Keith continued. “I made it official when I took office at the first council meeting on Jan. 9.”
Milam also had to select a new assistant chief, which went to Sergeant T.J. Burns, who was the department’s K9 Officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.