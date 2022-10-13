JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler set a $175,000 bond for a Bay woman Wednesday after finding probable cause to charge her with four felonies and one misdemeanor.
Samantha Harrison, 46, of the 300 block of North Bay Drive is charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and hazardous driving.
Harrison was arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and East Parker Road.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Chelsea Walton, 26, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and abuse of an adult; $7,500 cash-only bond.
Dian Garrison, 50, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Anthony Welch, 36, of Jonesboro, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $20,000 bond.
Eduardo Hernandez, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and expired license; $7,500 bond.
Terry Hill, 44, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $150,000 bond.
Carson Winter, 54, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
Jasha Mullins, 35, of Blytheville, with felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
Matthew England, 45, of Bay, with felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
Michael Freeman, 32 of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a firearm, driving on a suspended license and improper tint; $75,000 bond.
Jeremiah Pettis, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
William Toney, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree forgery, financial identity fraud and theft of $1,000 or less; $15,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.