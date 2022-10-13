JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler set a $175,000 bond for a Bay woman Wednesday after finding probable cause to charge her with four felonies and one misdemeanor.

Samantha Harrison, 46, of the 300 block of North Bay Drive is charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and hazardous driving.