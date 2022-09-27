JONESBORO — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music Festival came roaring back, manager Tim McCall said Monday.
The festival, held Friday and Saturday, drew about 30,000 people, McCall said.
“It went real well after two years of not having it,” he said. “I got calls from people from Memphis, Clinton, Manila and even Kennett, Mo.
“We had a good crowd, and I think next year will be better and better.”
This year’s headliners, Queensryche and the Gin Blossoms, helped pull in the crowds, McCall said.
He said Main Street was packed during the day on Saturday.
McCall said when the tornado sirens went off Saturday night he checked with weather forecasters and found that the storms were about 20 miles to the east. He added that the sirens went off just before the Gin Blossoms started their set.
“It was evident that it was going 20 miles to the east” toward Manila and Monette, McCall said.
He said there was no reason to cancel the show or evacuate the area.
“We were very, very pleased,” he said of the festival. “We couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
Downtown businesses were upbeat about the festival, with restaurants looking to have their busiest weekend of the year.
Hotels also saw a big uptick in business.
“We were sold out both night,” said Roxy Sweat, a manager at Fairfield Hotel and Suites in Jonesboro. “It impacted us big time.”
She said the band Queensryche stayed at her establishment.
“It helped us out a lot,” Sweat said.
She said between the festival and upcoming Arkansas State Red Wolves home games, the future looks bright for the hotel.
