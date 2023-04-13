JONESBORO — High school students from across Northeast Arkansas explored technical careers on Tuesday during the second annual Northeast Arkansas Draft Day event at Nettleton High School in Jonesboro.

According to a press release, Be Pro Be Proud Arkansas is a workforce development initiative led by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Arkansas (ASCC/AIA) that connects students around the state to high-tech, high-paying careers and, through partnerships with state agencies, local industry and higher education entities, is effectively working to change the perception of technical professions in Arkansas and across the United States.