JONESBORO — High school students from across Northeast Arkansas explored technical careers on Tuesday during the second annual Northeast Arkansas Draft Day event at Nettleton High School in Jonesboro.
According to a press release, Be Pro Be Proud Arkansas is a workforce development initiative led by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Arkansas (ASCC/AIA) that connects students around the state to high-tech, high-paying careers and, through partnerships with state agencies, local industry and higher education entities, is effectively working to change the perception of technical professions in Arkansas and across the United States.
Be Pro Be Proud was launched in Arkansas in 2016 and has since licensed efforts in Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, New Mexico and North Carolina.
The organization hosted the Draft Day event to address the national workforce shortage by promoting careers in technical professions to local high school students.
U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford was the keynote speaker for the event.
He was joined by Arkansas business and education leaders including Be Pro Be Proud Executive Director Andrew Parker, Hytrol Conveyor Company President David Peacock, President and CEO of the ASCC/AIA Randy Zook, Superintendent of Nettleton Public Schools Karen Curtner, President and CEO of the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce and Jonesboro Unlimited Mark Young and Director of Foundation Programs at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Foundation Clayton Lord.
Parker said on Tuesday that the event marked the fourth and last stop on Be Pro Be Proud’s 2023 Draft Day tour over the last six weeks.
Although this was the second year for the daft day event, Be Pro Be Proud has helped a lot students that came through the mobile workshop over the last five years, he explained as he noted two important parts of the event, the expo and the senior interviews.
“We want students in the lower grades to see the job opportunities and hear the excitement from the seniors about the interviews,” Parker continued, noting that at least 40 percent of seniors statewide will be moving on to the next step in the interview process.
“As we close out our 2023 Draft Day tour, we would like to thank all of our partners, supporters and students who’ve participated in our program,” Parker said. “Since we kicked off our statewide tour last month, nearly 3,000 students across the state have interviewed with area employers or been introduced to lucrative technical career paths. This work is just the beginning of what we can accomplish to strengthen and reinforce our workforce for future generations.”
Be Pro Be Pro reported that students attended from several different school districts across NEA, including: Bay High School, Black River Technical College, Brookland High School, Corning High School, Hoxie High School, Maynard High School, Nettleton High School, Newport High School, Paragould High School, Rector High School, Riverside High School, The Academies at Jonesboro High School, Trumann High School and Wynne High School.
The tour, which was sponsored by the SHRM Foundation, offered participating companies the opportunity to engage and interact with this future talent pipeline during multi-day events at the four locations.
President of the SHRM Foundation Wendi Safstrom noted the importance of partnership.
“The next generation of employees will help define the future of the workplace,” she said in the press release. “The SHRM Foundation is proud to partner with initiatives like Be Pro Be Proud as we work together to inspire and empower HR professionals to create multiple pathways to work – ones that recognize and respect the value people with skilled credentials bring to their businesses as we enter into a skills-based economy.”
Hytrol Conveyor Corporation was the presenting sponsor for the event as Be Pro Be Proud also introduced participating employers to the Arkansas Office of Skills Development (AOSD) to understand better how to access state and federal resources designed to assist in recruiting, training and upskilling new and existing talent.
Peacock said in the press release that Hytrol understands the importance of a strong, talented workforce.
“Our number one resource is people,” he said, “We enthusiastically support Be Pro Be Proud Draft Day as it helps us build relationships with students who are excited about entering the workforce. We take pride in educating them about their options and connecting them with successful, fulfilling careers.”
