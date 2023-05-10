JONESBORO — A black bear was last spotted near Home Depot yesterday afternoon, according to information released by Jonesboro officials.
Bill Campbell, director of communications for Jonesboro, said on Wednesday afternoon Jonesboro Police, Animal Control and Arkansas Game and Fish Department officers were attempting to capture a black bear that was first seen on video Tuesday night near Craighead Forest in Jonesboro.
He said there had been numerous reports of the bear from when it was originally spotted.
At the time of this report, the bear had been last spotted around 3 p.m. near Home Depot on East Parker Road near Harrisburg Road.
“City and state officials hope to save and relocate the animal to its habitat,” Campbell said, noting they were hoping to be able to tranquilize it without causing any harm to the animal.
“Residents are warned not to attempt to find or make contact with the bear, but rather to contact JPD,” he stated.
Jonesboro police also posted the video on the JPD Facebook page with a few safety tips for those who see the bear including:
call dispatch at 935-5553 to report the bear’s location.
