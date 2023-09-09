Beatles at the Ridge set for Sept. 16

The Liverpool Legends, a Beatles tribute band from Branson, Mo., will again headline the Beatles at the Ridge music festival set for Sept. 16, in downtown Walnut Ridge. The Legends will perform at 7 p.m. The festival itself opens at 10 a.m. and features a variety of music, vendors, kid’s activities, and a car show.

WALNUT RIDGE — Live music, food and vendors, children’s attractions, a car show and more are on tap at the annual Beatles at the Ridge music festival Sept. 16, in downtown Walnut Ridge. The award-winning festival is free to attend. It commemorates the Beatles’ 1964 visit to the Walnut Ridge Airport.

The Liverpool Legends, a Beatles tribute band from Branson, Mo., will once again headline the festival. The Legends take the Cavenaugh Chevrolet Rock n’ Roll Hwy. Stage at 7 p.m. and several other acts will precede them, performing throughout the day.